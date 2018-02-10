Crowds gather for 43rd Annual Friends and Lovers Balloon Rally

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Saturday kicked off the 43rd Annual Friends and Lovers Balloon Rally.

The two-day event held at Balloon Fiesta Park was originally created as mid-year Balloon Fiesta.

For the first time, tether rides are being offered, and there was even a surprise proposal.

The windy weather prevented any balloons from taking off.

“Weather permitting, we’re going to try and get the balloons inflated and lifting off tomorrow. We’re going to try for tether rides. If not, just come out and enjoy some comradery with the ballooning community,” says Charity Blanchard.

The balloons are scheduled to launch at 7:30 Sunday morning.

