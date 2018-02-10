Chris’ Saturday Forecast

High wind and fire danger will be on the rise today before snow and colder weather move in later tonight.

A cold front and storm system will move into the region later this evening. Ahead of these two weather makers will be warm and windy weather. This combination along with the dry conditions will elevate the fire danger across much of central and southern New Mexico.

Active Weather Alerts

Live Interactive Radar

The storm system will move into the Four Corners by this evening and it will first produce snow in the San Juans of southern Colorado before the snow starts to fill in across the Northern Mountains late tonight into early Sunday morning.

The east facing slopes of the Sangre De Cristo Mountains will see the best shot at snow tonight into early Sunday morning. Areas above 7,500 feet will pick up 3″-7″ of snow while the San Juans will pick up 4″-8″ with isolated higher totals possible at the higher peaks. Travel could be come difficult along I-25 from Las Vegas to Raton. This where a combination of colder temperatures and snow could lead to slick travel. Snowfall is expected to range from 1″-3″ along I-25 in northeast New Mexico.

Santa Fe could see a dusting to an inch of snow while Albuquerque will have a slight chance for a spot shower with little to no accumulation expected. The snow will taper off by early tomorrow morning. Then the big weather factor will be the cold temperatures. High temperatures on Sunday will be colder than average for this time of the year with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures warm back up for most of the state by Monday before another weather maker brings more rain and snow by week’s end.

Follow weekend meteorologist Chris Gilson on Facebook and Twitter for more winter weather updates this weekend.

High #Wind & #NMFire Danger will be on the rise today before #snow returns to parts of Northern #NewMexico later this evening. Then get ready for much colder temperatures for tomorrow! @krqe#NMwx #ABQ pic.twitter.com/BntODQl5Cz — Chris Gilson (@GilsonWeather) February 10, 2018