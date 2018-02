ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Albuquerque Police have been called out to the area of Thaxton and Elm in reference to a shots fired call.

APD says when police arrived on scene an individual was found dead in the area.

Details on the deceased, or any possible suspects is uknown at this time.

Information is extremely limited due to the on going investigation.

KRQE will provide updates as details are made available.