White Sands becomes big attraction for designers and photographers

WHITE SANDS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is often the backdrop in major movies. Now you’ll see more of it in ads. High end fashion designers are targeting a unique part of the state.

If you live in new mexico, you know white sands doesn’t look anything like the rest of the state.

“It’s a very cool looking place,” said Nick Kovach.

New Mexicans love going there, but now, its dramatic landscape is drawing celebrities from all ends of the country.

Model Kendall Jenner recently visited White Sands, as part of a photo shoot for high-end Italian clothing line Missoni. Ulla Johnson, another designer, shot her spring line at the National Monument.

“Honestly I think that’s wonderful, I think with the white contrast that’s really exotic so it gives them a chance to show off their designs and the true colors,” said Drew Wing.

The sand dunes were showcased in a GQ photo shoot starring Brad Pitt last year, and Beyonce snapped a few candids with her sister along the glowing hills.

The destination has also drawn professional photographers, like Los Angeles based photographer Derrick Freske, who shot photo after photo at White Sands in October.

“This is absolutely amazing… look at this sunset right now,” said Freske in his video.

The state’s tourism department said it’s been focusing on advertising on a national scale, and it seems to be paying off.

“It’s really nice to finally have some recognition for how beautiful our city and our state really is,” said Wing.

New Mexico True billboards can be found in major airports in Chicago, Denver, Dallas and San Diego — and more visitors may be coming to southern New Mexico. An NM True video filmed mainly in White Sands will launch this spring.

Commercial filming and photographers are charged hundreds of dollars to use the park. The White Sands commercial for New Mexico Tourism will begin airing in March. It’s part of a $9.7 million marketing campaign.

