UNM Football Coach Bob Davie appeals suspension

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo football coach Bob Davie says he will appeal his 30-day suspension.

Davie put out a statement Friday denying that he interfered with an alleged sexual assault investigation involving one of his players against another student.

In a report detailing the investigation of Davie, there is an allegation that he held a team meeting and asked players to try and discredit the victim.

Davie is alleged to have said to his players “to get some dirt” on the woman. He steadfastly denies that claim.

In his statement, he did not deny using the “n-word” with players.

The New Mexico Fishbowl published his appeal letter. In it, Davie argues that UNM’s own investigation found he did not violate any policies or create a hostile work environment, so the president has no right to suspend him.

UNM has not said when he will start serving his 30-day suspension.

The suspension would cost Davie almost $75,000.

Read Bob Davie’s full statement below:

Over the past nine months, the University has conducted three investigations involving the football program dating back to 2012. None of these three investigations determined that I had violated any University policy. I have appealed the suspension imposed by Interim President Abdallah to the Board of Regents. I fully cooperated in every respect and met multiple times with the investigators, but was never asked to meet with or provide information to Hogan. In fact, the Hogan Report reads “Given the lack of specific evidence that he or his staff engaged in criminal obstruction or retaliation with respect to these three incidences, we also determined that it was not necessary to interview Coach Davie or conduct a further review of additional police, OEO and medical records.” While I do not think it is appropriate to discuss specifics of the investigation at this time, I will respond to one of several troubling allegations. Apparently, some unnamed person has claimed that during a team meeting I told the players to “get some dirt on this [victim].” None of the investigators told me about this claim or asked me if I ever made this remark. So there is no misunderstanding, never did I make that or any similar comment.

