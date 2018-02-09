Tijeras mayor under fire after refusing to fire village employee

TIJERAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico mayor has come under fire again. This time for overruling the unanimous vote to fire a problematic village employee.

The councilors question if she’s breaking the law.

It’s been an ongoing battle in Tijeras for five months and council members feel the mayor has gone way too far this time.

The complaints have been coming for months about Deputy Village Clerk Diane Klaus.

“She was obstinate, she was defensive, argumentative and I never got any copies of anything from her,” said one resident during a meeting back in December 2017.

Klaus supervises all village employees and works directly with residents and handles water bills.

“She was very rude to me when I would come in to get the paper work. Many times she would violate the law by not responding to my requests,” another resident said.

Finally during a meeting on Jan. 31, councilors unanimously voted to fire her. One councilor recorded audio of the meeting. That recording also captured what the mayor did in response.

“Diane will not be fired,” Mayor Gloria Chavez said.

It’s a move Councilman Jake Bruton feels is in violation of the law.

“If she’s continuing to have her employed regardless of state statue I feel like that’s not appropriate,” Bruton said.

The governing body may discharge an appointed official or employee by a majority of all the members of the governing body. However, as of Friday, Klaus is still getting paid with taxpayer money.

“She’s still at her post. I saw her earlier today with other village employees doing village work,” Bruton said.

Bruton plans to ask the Attorney General’s office to review the move to see if it’s criminal.

“I don’t want the village to be represented this way but I need to do the right thing,” Bruton said.

KRQE News 13 tried to reach Mayor Chavez by phone and in person for a comment on her decision, but she didn’t respond.

One person has been very vocal in defending the mayor — her husband, who has spoken up during both meetings. During the last one, he called it a witch hunt and had some choice words for councilors.

“It’s unfortunate that the council is made up of liars and thieves,” Jimmy Chavez said.

Bruton said the village attorney has recused himself so they’re seeking an outside attorney. In the council’s last meeting, Mayor Chavez said the evidence presented by the council was not deemed credible.

Mayor Gloria Chavez has faced a lot of heat over the last few years, including a move to seize and destroy a boy’s service dog because the village bans the breed.

The mayor also got heat for ordering the arrest of a senior who removed a scrapbook she created from the senior center. She later got a $55,000 settlement from the village.