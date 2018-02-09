Texas family mourns elderly couple found dead in New Mexico

CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A Texas family is mourning the loss of their parents whose bodies turned up in New Mexico.

Family members of 81-year-old Rosendo Lara and 84-year-old Hortencia Lara say the missing couple were last seen alive in Bovina last month.

The Chaves County Sheriff says the bodies were discovered by a local rancher near Roswell.

He says he can’t confirm the bodies are the Laras, but the family says they believe it’s them.

“Chief of Police Joe Roscoe called me and gave us the news. It was one of the hardest moments in our life. Relief, anger, sadness,” Ezekiel Lara said.

The Chaves County Sheriff says their car got stuck in the sand. He believes they may have died of exposure.

