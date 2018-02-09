Supreme Court reduces well-known killer’s prison sentence

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Supreme Court has ordered the sentence reduced for one of the state’s most well-known killers.

Noe Torres took part in the drive-by shooting that killed 10-year-old Carlos Perez in Clovis in 2005. He fled to Mexico and spent six years on the run.

He was later convicted and sentenced to life plus 30-and-a-half years, but his attorneys appealed arguing double jeopardy.

While the high court dismissed the argument of double jeopardy on the murder charge, they did agree with it on the charges of shooting from a motor vehicle.

They also ruled Torres did not qualify as a habitual offender.

In all, they ordered his sentence be reduced by at least 10 years. Prosecutors say it’s still unlikely Torres will ever get out of prison.

He’s now 38 years old.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps