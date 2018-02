SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are asking for your help finding a missing 70-year-old woman.

Police issued a Silver Alert for Sharlene Peters.

She was last seen Thursday walking in Ribera and is believed to be in danger if not found.

Officers say Peters was wearing a tan trench coat, sweatpants, a hat and a pink backpack.

She is 5-foot-3, has long blond/white hair, and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.

