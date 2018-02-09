Ray of Sunshine hosts sock drive for Albuquerque Healthcare for the Homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Ray of Sunshine, the local non-profit created by an ambitious 12-year-old, is helping the homeless community with a Sock Drive.

Ray of Sunshine was founded by Garnet several years ago. She is now 12. She works with individuals and groups to support local drives for several organizations such as Albuquerque Healthcare for the Homeless, Rio Rancho Public Schools, Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital and Rio Rancho’s St Felix Pantry. The work has included Christmas toy drives, school supply drive, lunch money drive, food drives, personal care and feminine hygiene supply drives. Currently, they are running a Sock Drive for Albuquerque Healthcare for the Homeless.

Ray of Sunshine is collecting new socks for our neighbors in need. As always, they also collect personal care items and feminine hygiene products which are given to Albuquerque Healthcare for the Homeless and other groups.

Sock Drive runs through Monday, February 12.

New socks only, please.

Contact them on Facebook for drop off or a large pickup.

New sock donations can also be dropped off at Healthcare for the Homeless.

For more information, visit their website.