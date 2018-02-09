Police search for witnesses of violent crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Police Department is looking for whoever was in a car and witnessed a violent crime late last month.

Police say a woman reported being a victim of a crime that happened on the southeast side of the city around Jan. 31.

Police have not said what the crime is, but they say the occupants of a black Chrysler 300 may have witnessed it.

The car has tinted windows with a decal that says “Live, Laugh, Love” in the right rear windshield.

If you know who owns this car, call Crimestoppers at 843-STOP.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps