ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — NMDOG hosts the “Love Fest” fundraiser to help abused, neglected dogs – complete with a bake sale, kissing booth, raffle and more!

NMDOG is hosting a fun event to raise money for the many dogs they have rescued from severe abuse and neglect. All proceeds from the Love Fest fundraiser will go to help cover medical expenses and support the daily needs of the 42 dogs in their program.

The NMDOG Love Fest Event is on Saturday, February 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Auto Correct Repair & Maintenance, 6641 Caminito Coors NW (next to Petroglyph Animal Hospital.)

NMDOG is an all-volunteer, foster based, nonprofit dog rescue established in 2010 that serves the chained, abused & forgotten dogs across the state. They work in partnership with Law Enforcement departments, Animal Control departments & shelters in NM by assisting them with their most severe cases of cruelty and abuse. They take dogs off of their chains and into their program, providing them with the medical care and emotional rehabilitation they need. Volunteers / Fosters get the dogs ready for adoption and find them the very best forever homes.

NMDOG is an all-volunteer organization, depending solely on donations from those who support the work and foster homes which enable dogs to learn real-life skills before they are placed in a forever home.

NMDOG travels to the most rural parts of the state, providing outreach to those that need it the most, support to understaffed departments, training and more.

Their statewide “Free Straw” program provides lifesaving warmth through the winter to cold, outdoor dogs in need.

As a valued member of the Bernalillo County Animal Cruelty Task Force with partners from BCSO & Bernalillo County Animal Care Services, they perform Task Force sweeps throughout Bernalillo County looking for violations of animal welfare, providing resources to those that just need a little help and taking in the animals that are surrendered or seized as well as assisting in the prosecution of their abusers.

Currently, they have 42 dogs in the program in need of foster and/or forever homes.

For more information, visit the NMDOG website.