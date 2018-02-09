New Mexico man suspected of killing mother held without bail

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) – A southeastern New Mexico man who authorities say beat his mother to death has been ordered held without bail.

The Carlsbad Current-Argus reports Jesus Navarro is facing a number of charges including murder, intimidation of a witness and tampering with evidence in the death of 67-year-old Hortencia Jimenez.

Authorities say the 44-year-old Navarro attacked his mother at a family home in Malaga, New Mexico, following an argument on Jan. 31.

A criminal complaint says Jimenez was found bleeding from a head wound and unable to walk.

She was airlifted to the University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, and pronounced dead three days later.

Records show Navarro confessed to past assaults on family members, including his mother.

It was not known if Navarro had an attorney.