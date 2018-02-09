New Mexico man accused of lying about collecting money for charity

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man was arrested in Tennessee after police there say he conned people in the name of cancer research.

Police say Clifton Odell sold candy bars, telling people the proceeds were going to charity.

“Under the pretense that all these monies that he’s collecting is going to children with Autism, breast cancer awareness, or something alike,” Smyrna Police Detective Allan Nabours said.

Investigators say when people paid with credit cards, Odell overcharged them and got away with lots of money.

They are extraditing him to face those charges.

