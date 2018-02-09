New Mexico invention aims to bring draft beer experience into homes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico-grown invention is aiming to change the way people drink beer worldwide.

The invention, called “Vessel,” is being pushed by a group of New Mexico and Texas inventors and investors who are hoping to take the “on-tap” experience outside of the bar.

Now, they’re looking for funding to do it.

“Many products would require millions of dollars to get to this point, and we’ve been able to do it on a shoe string budget,” said Robert Leyva, co-founder of ASCERO Technologies.

A Lovington and Roswell native, Leyva came up with the idea of “Vessel,” a high-end beer dispensing refrigerator that’s designed to give people the draft beer experience outside the bar.

“We’ve always talked about draft beer and how good it tastes when you go to the brewpub or your favorite restaurant and have a draft beer,” said Leyva. “Then when you buy it in package, the quality’s just not the same.”

A career professional in the beverage distribution industry, Leyva says he came up with the idea as his workplace started distributing more miniature sized kegs.

“I said, ‘why don’t we just come up with a dispenser for the home, something that’s more friendly, that’s easier to use?'” said Leyva.

From there, the invention took off. After landing a grant through New Mexico State University, Leyva says engineers associated with the university helped design and build the first prototype. They’ve also worked on the product with Team Technologies in Albuquerque.

Now on their third prototype, the device stands several feet tall and is made of stainless steel. It has three taps, a self contained CO2 canister, adjustable refrigeration technology and enough room to store a typical “six barrel” or a “slim-quarter barrel” style keg. Those can hold roughly 5 to 7 gallons of liquid.

“It’s like no other traditional ‘keg-erator’ on the market,” said TIm Crawford, a partner with ASCERO Technologies.

The company is also experimenting with smaller, gallon and a half kegs that could allow multiple types of beer to be poured from device.

Ultimately, they hope the invention stands out for its size and simplicity. It doesn’t need any type of plumbing, but rather just an electrical outlet. ASCERO believes their product could be sold to homes, office places, coffee shops and small restaurants.

“This is the foot print, its a small footprint that can be put in the corners, it can be put against walls, it can even be put against a pole in the open if it had to be,” said Crawford.

ASCERO says it’s now looking to take the New Mexico-born product to market.

“We have a manufacturer that’s willing to do the final assembly,” said Leyva. “I think we just have one missing piece of the puzzle to be able to launch this thing as a completely new product from New Mexico.”

They’re now looking for investors to help build a first run of the product they hope to start selling by the end of 2018. They estimate the finished product could cost between $2,900 and $3,900.

“We hope to represent New Mexico well someday, and become a large company,” said Leyva.

The company says it will continue to update the process of its product through a newsletter, which is available through the company’s website.

________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps