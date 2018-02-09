Measure to fund early childhood education faces hurdles

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A measure to fund early childhood education still has some major hurdles to overcome.

The constitutional amendment would take 1 percent of the land grant permanent fund and put it toward early childhood education. That equals about $160 million a year.

Since it’s an amendment, voters would have to approve it.

Republican leaders have said they don’t want to deplete the fund, and it now faces a small but powerful group of fiscally conservative Democrats in the Senate.

