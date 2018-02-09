A storm system is closing in on New Mexico for the weekend. The storm will pass through the northern portion of the state Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. The northern mountains should pick up 4-8 inches of snow. The northeast could pick up freezing fog and some light snow amounts. Here in the Albuquerque area scattered snow showers will be possible with sharply colder temperatures for Sunday.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
