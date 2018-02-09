Man accused of murdering Albuquerque homeowner racks up new charge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering an Albuquerque homeowner has racked up a new charge while behind bars.

Kristopher Marquez is charged with the murder of 60-year-old Max Moreno during an attempted burglary near Sixth Street and Cutler.

Now he’s accused of beating up a guard at the Lea County Corrections Facility.

The officer told police he was giving inmates their meals when Marquez slapped the tray from his hand and charged, punching and kicking him.

He’s there because he’s still serving time for a probation violation for a robbery and pulling a knife on his own mother.

