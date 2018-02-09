Main Street businesses in Roswell give back to local charities

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Businesses all along one New Mexico city’s Main Street are banding together to help others. They’re calling it, “Main Street Has a Heart.”

From helping the homeless to giving to the Girl Scouts and the Humane Society, businesses along Main Street in Roswell have stepped up to lend a helping hand.

“What they’re doing is they’re picking a charity they want to support and then they collect funds for them for the first part of February,” said Kathy Lay, MainStreet Roswell.

Seventeen different businesses have chosen a local charity to support. Stellar coffee is helping the Roswell Homeless Coalition, a charity near and dear to their heart

“There was a crisis especially before the winter to find places for the homeless to stay. You know, lodging just to stay warm,” said Daniel Cederberg with Stellar Coffee.

They say they have collected more than $200 so far. They’re shooting to more than double that. Cederberg says Stellar Coffee is going to be donating $500.

For nonprofit organizations like the Homeless Coalition that rely on heavily on donations, that money goes a long way.

“It helps the coalition as a newer non-profit to bring awareness to what we are trying to do in the city, and it shows that our community is supporting us and behind us and our efforts with what we are trying to do,” said Jeneva Martinez, Roswell Homeless Coalition.

Barringer Blossom Shop, another participating business, chose to help Harvest Ministries, but the owners aren’t collecting money — they’re asking for something else.

“Clothing such as sweaters and jackets, and coats, gloves hats, scarves… Socks, socks are very important,” said Autumn Dolen, owner of Barringer Blossom Shop.

The collections for Main Street Has a Heart run through Friday, Feb. 16. They will be holding an event at Reishman Park on Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. where businesses will present their donations to their charities of choice.

Main Street Roswell is hoping the event keeps growing. This year, they had three new businesses participate.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps