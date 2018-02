LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are on the hunt for a pair of thieves that robbed a cell phone store at gun point.

It happened Thursday morning at the Boost Mobile on Main Street in Los Lunas.

Store surveillance video shows one of the suspects armed with a rifle.

Los Lunas Police say the two fled in a dark blue Dodge Durango.

If you have any information call Los Lunas Police.

