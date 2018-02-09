Local donut shop sells out the popular “Chola-gram” delivery service for Valentine’s Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Locals can’t get enough of Rebel Donuts’ wildly popular “Chola-gram” delivery service for Valentine’s Day.

Rebel Donuts is pleased to announce “the most awesome Valentine gift ever” – the donut Chola-gram delivered by Lil’ Baby Dreamer. The “all cool” and “all bad” delivery option includes a dozen Valentine’s Day-themed donuts, along with a special poem or rap Chola-gram for your beloved. The cost is $40.

As of Friday, February 9, the gift option is completely sold out, but Rebel Donut owner, Carrie Vender indicated to KRQE that Lil’ Baby Dreamer will be back with more holiday-themed Chola-grams as soon as March.

