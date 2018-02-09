Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and mild across New Mexico today. Expect high temperatures to warm well into the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly to partly sunny sky. High pressure will keep the area dry – no rain or snow expected.

SATURDAY: An incoming cold front in combination with a storm system swinging east over northern NM will help spark scattered rain and snow showers late Saturday into Sunday. Areas north of I-40 will have the chance to pick up some rain and snow… with areas within the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains favored for significant snowfall accumulation (few to several inches of snow possible). The Albuquerque-metro area has a shot at a few spot showers… but low confidence in significant accumulation. Majority of the rain and snow will fall overnight making for slick road conditions early Sunday.