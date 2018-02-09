Highly Anticipated exhibit, Da Vinci: The Genius opens Saturday in Albuquerque

Related Coverage Rare Leonardo Da Vinci exhibit to make a stop in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The newest exhibit at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science opens Saturday

Finishing touches are currently underway and visitors can check out the new exhibit over the next six months.

The executive director of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science calls Da Vinci: The Genius, the blockbuster of museum exhibits. She says this is their biggest exhibit since the Titanic exhibition several years ago.

It a traveling showcase created by Grande Exhibitions of Australia in collaboration with the Museo Leonardo Da Vinci in Rome.

It took a year and a half of planning to get the exhibit to Albuquerque. Margaret Marino says it is an amazing exhibit for our region.

“He’s an extremely interesting person, one who never stopped learning, so he’s the epitome of the lifelong learners that we try to create in the museum,” Marino said.

She also said the exhibit will resonate with New Mexicans because it showcases Da Vinci’s work in science and art.

The exhibit features models of Da Vinci’s many inventions created using methods and materials of the 1500’s.

It also includes a forensic study of the Mona Lisa.

Getting an exhibit of this magnitude here is expensive. Marino estimates its costing close to a half a million dollars. The exhibit itself cost $300,000 which was paid for by museum sponsors and the state’s cultural affairs department.

“But that investment could bring as much as $25 million in income into the region and so we feel that it’s an economic development effort that will pay dividend not just for us but the other museums in the area, the restaurants, hotels and everyone,” Marino explained.

Doors open Saturday at 9 a.m. The exhibit runs through the end of July.

Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for seniors. More details can be found here.

