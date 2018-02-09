Gallery: Highlights of the South Korea 2018 Opening Ceremony

clanning90 Published:
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: A dancer performs during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Cui Nan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

On Friday, the opening ceremony to the 2018 Winter Olympics got underway.

Check out some highlights from the event in our gallery below.

Gallery: Highlights of the South Korea 2018 Opening Ceremony

Related Posts