Frisky bug behavior will be the focus of an adults-only Valentine’s Day event at the BioPark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The “Love Bugs” Adults-Only event at the ABQ Biopark promises a unique night of romantic intrigue (for bugs, at least.)

The Albuquerque BioPark is hosting an adults-only tour and appetizer experience after-hours at the BUGarium. BioPark staff will be talking about a variety of romance-related topics, including:

Scorpions’ seductive dance

Tarantulas’ risky moves

Mantises sacrifice

Stick insects clingy relationship

Jealous beetles

The event is $30 per person for BUGarium admission, live bug encounters, a talk with a bug zookeeper on bug love, appetizers and one adult beverage (cash bar available.)

$50 per person for all of the above PLUS dinner in the nearby Shark Reef Café at the Aquarium.

For more information, visit the BioPark’s website.