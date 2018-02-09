February 9th Morning Rush: Trump signs budget deal, ending government shutdown

1. The Government was shut down for the second time this year, but a last-minute budget deal was finally passed before 4 a.m. Friday. That budget has now been signed by President Trump. The House approved the legislation after the Senate gave the package the green light. The biggest hold up for Democrats has been the lack of a DACA immigration deal. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has agreed to a meeting with lawmakers on Monday to open an immigration debate.

Full Story: Trump signs budget deal, government to reopen

2. The University of New Mexico has suspended Football Coach Bob Davie for 30 days. This all follows an investigation into claims of Davie making racist comments to players and obstructing a rape investigation. Investigators could not confirm if Davie interfered with any criminal cases, but criticized the athletic department’s handling of player misconduct claims.

Full Story: UNM suspends Football Coach Bob Davie

3. Mostly sunny and mild across New Mexico today. Expect high temperatures to warm well into the 50s, 60s and 70s under a mostly to partly sunny sky.

Full Story: Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. The newest exhibit at the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science opens Saturday. The Da Vinci exhibit will give New Mexicans a chance to experience the work of the great inventor and scientist. The exhibit will be on display for the next six months. This will be the biggest exhibit the museum has ever hosted.

Full Story: Highly Anticipated exhibit, Da Vinci: The Genius opens Saturday in Albuquerque

5. Big changes could be coming to the city’s 311 system this year. Some have reported that some cases show up as “closed” even though the problem still persists. The city says the closed status does not mean everything is resolved. The city also says the new changes will allow for better tracking of calls from start to finish. The planning department is piloting the update for six months.

Full Story: 311 changes on the way

Morning’s Top Stories