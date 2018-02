ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI and the Navajo Nation are seeking help identifying a body that was found in northwest New Mexico.

Officials say the person was found dead after a fire broke out in a Shiprock home.

They say the fire happened on Mesa Farm Road 4th Lane South Thursday morning.

The San Juan County Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire and whether the person died in the fire.

If you know anything about the body, you are asked to contact the police.

