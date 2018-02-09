Family of suspect killed by BCSO deputy, files two lawsuits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputy who was in the news a lot last year for a wave of shootings, is now being sued twice.

This time, it’s on behalf of the family of a person he killed back in July.

It happened on July 4, 2017.

Deputies say they saw Miguel Gonzalez in a red Monte Carlo, at a car wash near Old Coors and Coors.

When deputies ran the plates of the car, they say it came back as stolen. They followed Gonzalez to pull him over, but deputies say Gonzalez got out of the car and started to run to a nearby neighborhood.

That’s when deputies say Gonzalez pulled out a gun. Deputy Charles Coggins then shot and killed Gonzalez.

Now, the family of Gonzalez is suing BCSO and Deputy Coggins.

According to one of the lawsuits, Gonzalez’s family says the red Monte Carlo he was driving was not stolen.

The lawsuit also says Gonzalez did have a gun, but it was holstered at the time he was shot.

On top of that, both lawsuits claim Gonzalez couldn’t have been a threat because he was running away with his back to Coggins.

Gonzalez’s family says Deputy Coggins used unnecessary force.

This isn’t the first time Deputy Coggins fired his sidearm.

Only two weeks after Gonzalze’s death, Deputy Coggins fired shots at Charles Chavez near Isleta and Goff, after he heard a car alarm go off.

Chavez ran from Coggins, but Coggins fired multiple shots, injuring Chavez.

Back in October, Cogigns fired his gun again, this time at JC Perales.

Perales was a suspect in a knife assault on a mail carrier. Coggins had chased Perales and fired at him, but missed.

BCSO says the department can’t comment on pending litigation.

One of the lawsuits concerning Gonzalez has been moved to Federal Court.

