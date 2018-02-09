Deputy hopes to break world record for most hugs in 60 seconds

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico deputy hopes to break a Guinness World Record.

Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Deputy Jamar Cotton is attempting to break the record for a single individual giving the most hugs in 60 seconds.

Cotton plans to hug 110 people during halftime at an upcoming Aggie basketball game.

Thursday, he shared his game plan with the Las Cruces Sun News.

“My left hand will be up the whole time and basically my right hand drops as each person comes, so as we hug basically they move out to the right so this way it keeps a flowing pattern,” Cotton said.

Cotton says the attempt is about more than just breaking a record. He says it’s an opportunity to show the community that a single act of kindness, like a hug, can go a long way.

The current record holder is actor Jason Ritter with 86 hugs.

