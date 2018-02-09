CNM hosts annual College Day for local high schoolers

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 2,000 local high school students got a first-hand look at college life Friday.

CNM welcomed them to its main campus for its annual College Day.

The students got a chance to learn about the programs CNM offers and what it is like to be a CNM student.

“The kids are having a blast. Most of them have never been on a college campus before. They love the fact that they can see what life looks like after high school graduation,” says Eileen Maddock of the Los Puentes Charter School.

CNM has been partnering up with APS for a few years now on its “Running Start for Careers” program.

It helps high school Juniors and Seniors earn college credit while doing internships.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

Related Posts

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s