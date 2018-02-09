CNM hosts annual College Day for local high schoolers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More than 2,000 local high school students got a first-hand look at college life Friday.

CNM welcomed them to its main campus for its annual College Day.

The students got a chance to learn about the programs CNM offers and what it is like to be a CNM student.

“The kids are having a blast. Most of them have never been on a college campus before. They love the fact that they can see what life looks like after high school graduation,” says Eileen Maddock of the Los Puentes Charter School.

CNM has been partnering up with APS for a few years now on its “Running Start for Careers” program.

It helps high school Juniors and Seniors earn college credit while doing internships.

