City seeks local artwork for public collection

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is looking for some local artists.

They want to add your art to its public collection.

The Albuquerque Public Art Committee is looking for pieces made by local artists in the Land of Enchantment.

The public art collection will be displaying in Albuquerque’s City Hall, the Convention Center and other city-owned facilities.

The committee hopes to purchase artworks priced within an average range of $500 to $1,000. The deadline for submission is March 2.

