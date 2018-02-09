City seeking help from community on redesigning Barelas Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-The city is looking for the community’s help on what they’d like to see added to a park in Albuquerque.

They’re hoping to get input from people within the Barelas neighborhood to help brainstorm some ideas.

Barelas Park has been around since the 1940’s and has gone through a lot of wear and tear. In fact, one of the areas they’re really focused on is fixing the tennis courts that are riddled with cracks.

“It’s a high priority. It’s something that is needed. These issues come up every year. We’d like to do better than what we’ve had done in the past,” said David Flores with the Strategic Planning and Design Division.

Flores says in the past, crews only resurfaced the courts, which was only a temporary fix. However each time, they’d break and crack.

He also says that the six courts take up over half of the park and are hardly ever used.

Instead of just going through and patching them up again, the city wants to know what neighbors would like to see.

Flores says they have some ideas such as pavilions, more grass and trees, smaller courts, or even multi-use courts.

That’s why they’re asking for people to come out Saturday morning, to meet with city officials and discuss what to do with their park.

‘With the neighbors, if they get behind us and they endorse and support and because they’re a part of the process, I think we’ll have a lot more success doing this project,” said Flores.

The next step will be narrowing the ideas down to a general consensus. After that, they must figure out funding. Flores says they must first try and secure money from the 2019 General Obligation Bond.

Flores says the entire process could take two years from start to finish.

The Plan and Design Barelas Park meeting is Saturday, Feb. 10 from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

