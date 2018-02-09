Chris’ Friday Afternoon Forecast

Another warm day is ahead before the wind and showers arrive tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures are going to be 10°-20° warmer than average today. Temperatures will be warm once again for the start of Saturday before a cold front sends temps tumbling late tomorrow night.

Wind and fire danger will increase ahead of the cold front and storm system on Saturday afternoon. Then the cold front will send temperatures tumbling back to seasonal averages and even colder than normal by Sunday. This cold front and a storm system passing through northern New Mexico will bring the chance for rain and mountain snow.

The east facing slopes of the Sangre De Cristo Mountains could see 3″-7″ with some isolated higher totals while the San Juans could see 5″-10″ Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The storm system will be a quick hitter and the showers will clear out of the region by midday Sunday.

Temperatures warm back up making for a quiet start to the upcoming week on Monday.