Bob Davie and players believe upcoming suspension is not a distraction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-Despite facing a 30 day suspension without pay Bob Davie ran the first day of spring football for the Lobos Friday. The University of New Mexico announced Thursday that Davie was facing suspension for damaging allegations revealed in a report investigating his program.

Davie has since appealed the suspension and with all of the drama swirling around Lobo football he doesn’t believe it is a distraction as they try to hold a successful spring camp. “For the players I’ve kept them transparent from the beginning since it came to my attention and the new guys that have come in,” said Davie. “I addressed it today because there were some kind of true direction to it. So no I don’t think so. I’m not minimizing it, I just don’t really think it is”.

Players who faced the media after the first spring practice agreed with Davie. “You know it was kind of like here we go again because the one came up in Boise and it all kind of shook out and disappeared for so long and then it rose back up again,” said Lobo quarterback Coltin Gerhart. “I mean I don’t know what’s going to happen, but like I said, it’s out of our control and we’re just trying to focus on what we got going on.” UNM has yet to announce when Davie’s suspension will begin. The Lobos return to the practice field for more spring football Monday.