Authorities investigate shooting south of Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating a homicide at Isleta Pueblo, south of Albuquerque.

FBI spokesman Frank Fisher in a release Friday said that a man had been found dead inside a home, and had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. Fisher says another male is being treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound.

Fisher’s statement came three days after he says the shooting occurred, which was Tuesday night. He did not release the men’s identities.

There have been no arrests.

He says the FBI and Isleta Pueblo police are investigating.