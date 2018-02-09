Artist behind controversial cartoon addresses angry commenters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The artist behind the Albuquerque Journal’s divisive DACA cartoon says that most people’s interpretation is correct.

The cartoon published Wednesday depicts “Dreamers” and “future Democrats” as criminals.

The Journal editor who chose the cartoon said she saw it as criticizing the “fear of immigrants and the racism the group faces.”

However, according to the Albuquerque Journal, political cartoonist Sean Delonas says angry commenters were more accurate in their interpretations of the cartoon. He says he believes unchecked illegal immigration has a negative impact on public safety and wages.

The Journal has apologized for running it.

