Appeals court upholds ruling in $165M lawsuit against FedEx

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Court of Appeals has upheld the ruling in a $165 million lawsuit against FedEx filed after a deadly accident involving a contracted FedEx truck.

Las Cruces Sun-News reports the 2011 crash west of Las Cruces killed three people including the truck driver and left a baby severely injured.

Alfredo Morga filed a personal injury and wrongful death lawsuit against FedEx over the loss of his wife, Marialy Venegas, and his daughter, Ylairam Morga.

Venegas’ parents also joined the lawsuit.

According to court records, after a Santa Fe jury ruled in a favor of the family, FedEx filed an appeal arguing that the verdict was “tainted by passion, prejudice, partiality, sympathy, undue influence, or a mistaken measure of damages.”

The Appeals Court rejected the company’s argument on Tuesday.