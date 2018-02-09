Albuquerque students launch weather balloon

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local students had the chance to learn more about math and science with a neat project.

A fifth grade class from North Star Elementary School launched their own weather balloon Friday morning.

They attached a GPS and GoPros to the balloon to monitor it as it goes through the atmosphere.

The students have been working on the project since October.

The balloon landed in Vaughn, New Mexico Friday. The teacher will collect the balloon so the class can look at the video and data.

