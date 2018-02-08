ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Volunteers Needed at the Storehouse, New Mexico’s Largest Food Pantry.

The Storehouse is the state’s largest food pantry, and counts on donors and volunteers to make their mission happen. The pantry feeds approximately 50,000 people a year through the fixed pantry, and mobile pantry sites at schools and community centers. This is important work because hunger is one of the greatest social problems we have in New Mexico. 1 in 4 NM children is going hungry and about 14% of adults don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

Just 6 people are staff members of the Storehouse, picking up food from local stores and restaurants, taking out and picking up bins from food drives, organizing volunteers and running the fixed pantry on Broadway just south of Central or one of the many mobile sites. It’s a big job that takes thousands of volunteer hours, and couldn’t continue without steady volunteers.

Volunteers helping in the Storehouse food pantry will sort food, work directly with customers, load groceries, clean, and help the small team of staff. As always, the Storehouse implores those who are making food donations to include the desperately-needed baby food items.

Volunteers are needed during the following times:

Wednesday – Friday:

8:00am to 4:00pm

Saturday:

8:00am to 1:00pm

Albuquerque civic organizations and congregations of all faiths are invited to consider the Pantry as a service/mission project.

They also invite everyone to advocate to end hunger in New Mexico. Talk to local officials, County Commissioners, Legislators, Senators and Congressmen…in an effort to help bring an end to this crisis in New Mexico.

For more information, visit the Storehouse website.