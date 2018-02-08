UNM suspends Head Football Coach Bob Davie

By Published: Updated:
Bob Davie
New Mexico coach Bob Davie reacts in the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Air Force in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. New Mexico won 56-38. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has suspended Head Football Coach Bob Davie.

In a statement issued Thursday, UNM said it was placing Davie on a “30-day calendar unpaid suspension for Coach Bob Davie, as well as requiring specific in-person training and acknowledgement of his obligation to comply with University policies.”

Read the full statement from UNM Interim President Chaouki Abdallah >>

The university is expected to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. regarding Davie’s suspension. Watch live >>

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates.

 