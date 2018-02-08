UNM suspends Head Football Coach Bob Davie

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico has suspended Head Football Coach Bob Davie.

In a statement issued Thursday, UNM said it was placing Davie on a “30-day calendar unpaid suspension for Coach Bob Davie, as well as requiring specific in-person training and acknowledgement of his obligation to comply with University policies.”

