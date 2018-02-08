Teen connected to murder of Albuquerque man in trouble again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the teens connected to the murder of a man in his northeast Heights driveway has been misbehaving.

Enrique Palomino and five others were breaking into homes and cars the night Steven Gerecke was shot and killed in 2015.

Palomino pleaded guilty last year for his role in the murder, which included lesser charges like aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon and car theft.

He was sent to a program in Utah, but now the District Attorney’s office says he’s gotten into some trouble there including fighting with another kid and violating his conditions.

The DA’s office is now working on getting Palomino back to New Mexico. Once he’s back he will have a court hearing.

