SW Below the Line Film Training for Crews

Studio Institute Southwest is offering a multi-week, intensive training program for film crews in Santa Fe starting February 13. The program brings together IATSE department heads to teach their skills to eager crew members in the state. Capitalizing on the exploding industry in New Mexico, the program will immerse students into the world of filmmaking, not only getting their feet in the door but potentially offering work days toward union membership.

Classes are filling up, so for more information or to register, visit StudioInstituteGlobal.org.