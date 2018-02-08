Some drivers question median work being done before road work

Related Coverage City to cut back cones, shift work hours along Eubank median project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Orange cones popped up along Eubank in early January causing major backups for drivers.

“We’re putting trees and shrubs as part of our prototype median landscape project,” said Mark Motsko, a spokesman for the city’s Department of Municipal Development, in an interview last month.

He said the city is redoing the medians from the old look with recycled glass.

“I’m actually kind of happy that they’re fixing up the medians and putting in some trees and stuff for us,” said James West with Skate City along Eubank.

Some businesses like the update, with new gravel and trees.

“Before it was a bunch of recycled glass and big rocks and it was kind of ugly,” said West.

Still, other businesses along the busy road disagree.

“Really, what priority is it?” said Jordan Robinson.

Robinson owns Gametime Sports Cards and Collectables along Eubank.

He thinks the road should be fixed before the medians.

“There’s so much bumps in the road,” said Robinson.

KRQE News 13 crews spotted cracking, and pothole, after pothole, after pothole.

At the Snow Heights intersection the city tried to repair part of the road, but drivers are still in for a bumpy ride — the street is even wavy.

“They need to focus on the roads before anything because of course, safety,” said Robinson.

The city said it’s not ignoring major roads like Eubank that need fixing. The medians were part of a 2015 GO bond, a project people voted on. The city’s website said the project cost $1.5 million.

Help is on the way to repair Eubank eventually. The city said it will get fixed from Constitution to Indian school in 2019.

