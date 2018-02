ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Roswell Police are looking for the killer of a mother of four.

Video from the Chaves County News Network shows the scene late Wednesday night at the Sunrise Mobile Home Park.

Police say multiple shots were fired, hitting two mobile homes. One of those shots killed 33-year-old Tess Jauregui.

Friends say she was a mother of four.

There were other people inside the homes but no one else was injured.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them.

