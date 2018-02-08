Pedestrian fatally struck by semi-truck

By Published: Updated:
Police Lights

LORDSBURG, N.M. (KRQE)— State police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident east of Lordsburg.

Investigators believe a pedestrian was walking across the east bound lanes of I-10 in the early hours on Wednesday when they were struck by a semi-truck.

The unidentified pedestrian experienced fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No criminal charges were filed against the semi-truck driver.

The Office of the Medical Examiner is working to identify the pedestrian.

No additional information is available at this time.

