Nuclear Science Museum Hosts ‘Discover STEM Day’

Stir your child’s curiosity for science with fun, hands-on activities this weekend at the New Mexico Museum of Nuclear Science & History.

Discover STEM Day will give families a variety of hands-on activities based on STEM education. Craft video game controllers, create spin art with circuits or sample some ice cream made with liquid nitrogen!

Activities are included with admission price Saturday from 10am-3pm. For more information on Discover STEM Day, visit NuclearMuseum.org.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living