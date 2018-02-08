NTSB to determine cause of fatal 2015 New Mexico rail wreck

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Federal safety officials plan in March to determine the probable cause of a fatal 2015 wreck involving two freight trains southeastern New Mexico.

The National Transportation Safety Board says it also plans during the March 13 meeting in Washington to issue safety recommendations aimed at preventing similar accidents in the future.

A Southwestern Railroad engineer was killed and a second crew member was seriously was injured when their train struck a train parked on a siding 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of Roswell on April 28, 2015.

The NTSB in September 2015 issued a preliminary report on the wreck. It said the moving train went through a misaligned switch and that the parked train’s crew went off duty about 20 minutes before the wreck and weren’t present when it happened.