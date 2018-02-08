NMSP investigates fatal crash in Los Lunas

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Los Lunas.

The crash happened Wednesday around 7 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-25 around milepost 201.

A Saturn was speeding and rear-ended a motorcycle. A nine-year-old boy who was a passenger in the Saturn sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The motorcyclist and driver of the Saturn were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and charges for the driver are pending the investigation.

There is no other information at this time, the crash is still under investigation.

