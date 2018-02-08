New technology, study aims to solve speeding problems on Lead & Coal corridor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could technology help stop careless and dangerous driving on a notorious, high-speed Albuquerque corridor?

That’s the hope from an Albuquerque city councilor now working with neighbors to study and change driving behavior on the Lead and Coal corridor, an area that’s well known for speeding and car crashes.

“When we get done with this it will be the smartest street in Albuquerque, and we’ll use technology to do it,” said Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis.

Davis is now working the University Heights and Nob Hill neighborhoods to spearhead a new deep-dive study on traffic patterns along Lead and Coal avenues, between Yale and Washington streets.

The city councilor says he’s heard a lot of concerns about traffic in the neighborhood from people living in the area.

“You know, it’s not the quiet street it used to be…maybe we ought to take a new look at it,” said Davis.

Over the next several months, Davis is aiming to get a study of the two heavily used streets to generate hard data on the roadways. He hopes to study metris related to car crashes, traffic counts, over-sized vehicles, average speed and noise level along the roads.

“Look at what we can do to get real data behind it (Lead & Coal complaints) and find the best way to spend what little public money we have to solve that problem,” said Davis, on the goal of the study.

Neighbors like Russ Davidson have been bothered by traffic on corridor for years.

“I think about people speeding, driving recklessly, gunning their engines,” said Davidson of some driving behavior he’s noticed.

Even with a posted 30 speed limit and traffic signal timing, the area is well-known for crashes. Many of those problems come from people going too fast.

“I just wish that they would more considerate of people who live along the corridor,” said Davison.

Davis says to solve the issue, he’s looking at technology that, “will give smarter answers.”

That could include new camera technogy that would identify and report repeat speeders to the Albuquerque Police Department, so APD could better identify prime times for speeding enforcement.

Other technology could control lights that detect speeding drivers.

“We can have the lights, not just time to the speed limit, but that they can sense that a speed is coming and change red to slow them down and stop them,” said Davis.

If that technology goes into place and ends up working for the neighborhood, Councilor Davis tells KRQE News 13 that it could be used on other busy roads in Albuquerque.

The Nob Hill and University Heights neighborhoods will meet with Davis on on the Lead-Coal corridor in the next week. They hope to have the study done by summer.

