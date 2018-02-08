New Mexico senator wants to protect Mueller

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Senator Tom Udall is wanting legislation passed to keep President Trump from firing special council Robert Mueller.

“The Republican leader has delayed bringing forward bipartisan legislation to protect Mueller from arbitrary dismissal in light of recent events. Congress must act,” said Udall.

Udall introduced an amendment in July to prevent the President from firing Mueller, but the legislation hasn’t moved forward.

Now the senator is calling on Congress to protect Mueller as he investigates Russian interference in the 2016 election.

__________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps